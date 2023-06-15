Cyclist, 70s, seriously injured after collision with car

The cyclist - a man in his 70s - was taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. File picture

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 19:50
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision that left a cyclist seriously injured.

The incident happened on the N84 in Ballyhean, Co Mayo at around midday on Wednesday.

Following the collision, the cyclist - a man in his 70s - was taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No other injuries relating to the collision were reported.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene and the road has since reopened.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are especially interested in hearing from any person who may have seen a lone cyclist on surrounding roads in the Ballyhean area between 11.30am and 12.15pm.

Anyone travelling in the area who has camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make it available.

Gardaí can be contacted Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations ongoing.

