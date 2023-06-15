Iceland issued with notice to recall imported frozen animal products

Food retailer Iceland Ireland has been ordered to recall and withdraw all imported frozen food of animal origin brought into the country since March 3.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today served notice on Metron Stores Limited, which trades as Iceland Ireland.

It said the action is due to "a number of identified breaches of food legislation and an ongoing investigation".

Customers are advised not to eat any imported frozen food of animal origin purchased there since March 3 this year. That includes any food products that contain ingredients that come from an animal, such as chicken, meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products.

CEO of FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne, said that to date there have been no reports of any illnesses associated with the implicated products and the move is being taken as a precautionary measure.

The notice was served due to inadequate evidence of the traceability of the food in question.

FSAI chief Dr Pamela Byrne said the move is a precautionary measure. Picture: Shane O'Neill,

"In the absence of the company providing valid and correct traceability documentation as required by the law, we have to take a precautionary approach to best protect consumers, as we cannot be fully confident of the traceability and safety of these imported frozen foods of animal origin," said Dr Byrne.

The FSAI also said there have been a number of incidents of non-compliance with import control legislation.

It said some frozen food of animal origin has been imported into the country without pre-notification and completion of entry declarations and health certificates since March 3.

There have been discussions between Metron Stores Limited and the FSAI.

The current investigation involves the FSAI, the Environmental Health Service of the HSE, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority.

Iceland has been contacted for comment.

Earlier this year, Iceland announced it has sold all the 27 stores it directly owns in the Republic to a new owner which it says will operate the outlets and around 450 staff on a franchise basis.

The new owner has been named as The Project Point Technologies, whose director Naeem Maniar has links to a number of other grocery and supermarket outlets in the Republic.

He was previously the Iceland franchise owner 10 years ago.