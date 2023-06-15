Iceland issued with notice to recall imported frozen animal products

Iceland issued with notice to recall imported frozen animal products

The FSAI has served notice on Metron Stores Ltd, which trades as Iceland Ireland. Picture: Robbie Reynolds

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 19:25
Michelle McGlynn

Food retailer Iceland Ireland has been ordered to recall and withdraw all imported frozen food of animal origin brought into the country since March 3.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today served notice on Metron Stores Limited, which trades as Iceland Ireland.

It said the action is due to "a number of identified breaches of food legislation and an ongoing investigation".

Customers are advised not to eat any imported frozen food of animal origin purchased there since March 3 this year. That includes any food products that contain ingredients that come from an animal, such as chicken, meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products.

CEO of FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne, said that to date there have been no reports of any illnesses associated with the implicated products and the move is being taken as a precautionary measure.

The notice was served due to inadequate evidence of the traceability of the food in question.

FSAI chief Dr Pamela Byrne said the move is a precautionary measure. Picture: Shane O'Neill,  
FSAI chief Dr Pamela Byrne said the move is a precautionary measure. Picture: Shane O'Neill,  

"In the absence of the company providing valid and correct traceability documentation as required by the law, we have to take a precautionary approach to best protect consumers, as we cannot be fully confident of the traceability and safety of these imported frozen foods of animal origin," said Dr Byrne.

The FSAI also said there have been a number of incidents of non-compliance with import control legislation.

It said some frozen food of animal origin has been imported into the country without pre-notification and completion of entry declarations and health certificates since March 3.

There have been discussions between Metron Stores Limited and the FSAI.

The current investigation involves the FSAI, the Environmental Health Service of the HSE, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority.

Iceland has been contacted for comment.

Earlier this year, Iceland announced it has sold all the 27 stores it directly owns in the Republic to a new owner which it says will operate the outlets and around 450 staff on a franchise basis.

The new owner has been named as The Project Point Technologies, whose director Naeem Maniar has links to a number of other grocery and supermarket outlets in the Republic.

He was previously the Iceland franchise owner 10 years ago.

Read More

Renters more likely to have health problems than homeowners

More in this section

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service review Helicopters called in to help as firefighters tackle gorse wildfire
Joe Clarke funeral Funeral takes place for Joe Clarke, one of the Hooded Men
Nature Restoration Law survives crucial vote but uncertainty remains high Nature Restoration Law survives crucial vote but uncertainty remains high
Iceland IrelandOrganisation: Food Safety Authority
<p>Keep the umbrellas handy this weekend as it looks set to be showery across the country.</p>

Thunderstorm warning for 13 counties ahead of wet weekend

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd