Funeral takes place for Joe Clarke, one of the Hooded Men

Funeral takes place for Joe Clarke, one of the Hooded Men

People carry the coffin of Joe Clarke, one of a group known as the Hooded Men, for his burial at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast . Picture:Liam McBurney/PA

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 16:03
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

The funeral has taken place in Belfast for Joe Clarke – one of a group known as the Hooded Men, who were subjected to controversial interrogation techniques in the 1970s.

Mr Clarke died this week at the age of 71, just before it was announced publicly that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) had apologised to the men.

Several hundred people gathered in the west of the city, including former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams, for the funeral procession.

An Irish tricolour was placed on top of the coffin which was accompanied by a lone piper, before it travelled by hearse to Milltown Cemetery.

Some of the other Hooded Men were among the mourners.

Brian Shivers (front right) the son of Pat Shivers, one of a group known as the Hooded Men (Liam McBurney/PA)

Police in Northern Ireland this week issued an apology to the group.

It came after the Supreme Court ruled in December that the PSNI was wrong not to investigate allegations of torture.

The 14 Hooded Men were subjected to a series of controversial interrogation techniques by the Army and police when they were interned without trial in Northern Ireland in 1971.

The techniques included hooding and being put in stress positions, forced to listen to white noise, and deprived of sleep, food and water.

They were also thrown from helicopters that were hovering close to the ground, having been told the aircraft were hundreds of feet in the air.

Representatives of the men had a private meeting with senior police officers in Belfast on Tuesday.

Mr Clarke died on Monday. The apology was hand-delivered to him on his death bed by his solicitor.

Read More

British government is ‘well aware’ of DUP position over NI Protocol – Donaldson

More in this section

Dublin's Parliament Street to go traffic-free on July and August weekends  Dublin's Parliament Street to go traffic-free on July and August weekends 
Sprechen sie Deutsch? Could you pass a 'lovely' German JC exam or a challenging Business Leaving Cert? Sprechen sie Deutsch? Could you pass a 'lovely' German JC exam or a challenging Business Leaving Cert?
Government urged to allow homeless asylum-seekers to work immediately Government urged to allow homeless asylum-seekers to work immediately
ClarkePlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Nature Restoration Law is aimed at restoring habitats, species and ecosystems lost due to human activity. Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

Nature Restoration Law survives crucial vote but uncertainty remains high

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd