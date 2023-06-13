Police in Northern Ireland apologise to Hooded Men over controversial interrogations in 1970s

The 14 hooded men were subjected to a series of controversial interrogation techniques by the Army and police when they were interned without trial in Northern Ireland in 1971.
File photo dated 20/3/2018 of even of the 14 'Hooded' men, who were kept in hoods interned in Northern Ireland in 1971, From left: Jim Auld, Patrick McNally, Liam Shannon, Francis McGuigan, Davy Rodgers, Brian Turley and Joe Clarke. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 13:15
PA Reporter

Police in Northern Ireland have issued an apology to a group known as the hooded men who were subjected to controversial interrogation techniques in the 1970s.

It comes after the Supreme Court ruled in December that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was wrong not to investigate allegations of torture.

The techniques included hooding and being put in stress positions, forced to listen to white noise and deprived of sleep, food and water.

Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law, who acts for the majority of the hooded men, including Joe Clarke, said the apology comes after a 10-year campaign for justice.

He said: “This is a seismic development in a seismic case.” The lawyer added: “This case is an example of why the efforts by the British Government to brush the legacy of the past under the carpet will never, and can never, work.”

