Police in Northern Ireland apologise to Hooded Men over controversial interrogations in 1970s

Police in Northern Ireland have issued an apology to a group known as the hooded men who were subjected to controversial interrogation techniques in the 1970s.
It comes after the Supreme Court ruled in December that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was wrong not to investigate allegations of torture.
The 14 hooded men were subjected to a series of controversial interrogation techniques by the Army and police when they were interned without trial in Northern Ireland in 1971.
The techniques included hooding and being put in stress positions, forced to listen to white noise and deprived of sleep, food and water.
Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law, who acts for the majority of the hooded men, including Joe Clarke, said the apology comes after a 10-year campaign for justice.
He said: “This is a seismic development in a seismic case.” The lawyer added: “This case is an example of why the efforts by the British Government to brush the legacy of the past under the carpet will never, and can never, work.”