Retained firefighters considering quitting over conditions dispute, says union

A picket sign outside Ardee Fire Station in Louth on Tuesday (PA/Niall Carson)

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 10:29
Cillian Sherlock, PA

Retained firefighters are considering resigning from the service “in large numbers” from the beginning of next week, the union representing them has warned.

There are approximately 2,000 Siptu (Services, Industrial, Professional and Technical Union) members who work as retained firefighters at more than 200 fire stations around the country, providing fire and first-responder emergency services across the country.

Retained firefighters are not full-time employees and are instead paid a retainer to be on call for fire stations.

The system is designed to provide 24/7 cover, with retained firefighters also receiving a per-callout fee.

Many would rather walk away altogether. If this happens, with crewing already at crisis levels, the service will collapse and will take years to rebuild as those firefighters will not return if they leave

Industrial action saw up to half of the fire stations in the service close this week.

Members are threatening an “all-out strike” if their concerns over recruitment and retention are not addressed.

Siptu’s public administration and community division organiser, Karan O Loughlin, said: “There is no sign of a breakthrough in this dispute and with all-out strike action to begin on Tuesday June 20, which will result in the closure of all retained fire stations across the country, an increasing number of Siptu members have made clear they are considering resigning from the service.

“This strike was a last resort to endeavour to improve the service and prevent it from total collapse but the pressure on the community that full closure of stations will bring could well be a burden too far for already overburdened firefighters.

“Many would rather walk away altogether. If this happens, with crewing already at crisis levels, the service will collapse and will take years to rebuild as those firefighters will not return if they leave.”

Siptu sector organiser, Brendan O’Brien, said: “The only action that can save this vital community resource from disaster is that the minister for housing, local government and heritage, Darragh O’Brien, and the minister for public expenditure, national development plan delivery and reform, Paschal Donohoe, put their heads together and arrange for the allocation of sufficient funds to address the necessary reforms that can resolve the recruitment and retention crisis in the retained fire service.”

