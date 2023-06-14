TD hits out after climate change activists deflate car tyres in emissions protest

A Fine Gael TD is warning the public to be vigilant after a group of climate change activists have claimed responsibility for deflating car tyres in a suburb in south Dublin in protest at the damaging emissions caused by motor vehicles.

Dozens of cars were found with all four tyres flat on Wednesday morning in the Churchtown area with an accompanying note left for the owners.

It is part of an international movement by a group calling themselves the Tyre Extinguishers which has spread across at least 18 countries, including the US, France, and the UK.

The note said: “Attention: your gas guzzler kills. We have deflated one or more of your tyres. You’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally. It’s not you, it’s your car. We did this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others.

“Car companies try to convince us we need massive cars. But SUVs and 4x4s are a disaster for our climate. SUVs are the second-largest cause of the global rise in car dioxide emissions over the past decade — more than the entire aviation industry”.

I’ve had calls from constituents who last night had their tyres slashed in Churchtown by a supposed climate action group.



It’s now with the local Gardaí.



This thuggery is unacceptable, I’m hopeful the investigation can put a stop to this carry on but be vigilant. pic.twitter.com/NnQUFSGUpu — Neale Richmond (@nealerichmond) June 14, 2023

Dublin-Rathdown TD Neale Richmond said the people behind the damage are “undermining the real effort being done by climate action groups”.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Richmond said: “There were at least 16 cars done in Churchtown that we know of, and we have heard of it being done in Rathmines too. This is not how we help climate change.

“I got calls to the office today, people are furious, they found four tyres of their car had been let down.

"One of the guys, who was in Churchtown, said when he looked at the length of road, 16 other cars had been done and were probably done overnight and everyone came out to their cars on Wednesday to this.

There are people who have responsibilities, who need their car for work and getting kids to school. This is criminal.

“He went to the gardaí, and I went to gardaí, who are taking it very seriously.

“I believe in tackling the climate emergency, we absolutely need to do more, but this is not the way to do it.

“People going out under the cover of darkness to do this on someone else is awful. This is vandalism and criminal behaviour. We all want to have better public transport, so we don’t have to use our cars, but this is not how you highlight issues with the planet.

“Also, people are a bit easygoing because of the good weather, so they’re not locking their cars. I want to warn people of the damage that is being done and to be vigilant."

The international group behind the movement are believed to be responsible for the deflating of around 10,000 SUVs across the world.

The Irish Examiner has contacted the Gardaí for a statement.