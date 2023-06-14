TD hits out after climate change activists deflate car tyres in emissions protest

TD hits out after climate change activists deflate car tyres in emissions protest

Fine Gael's Neale Richmond: 'I believe in tackling the climate emergency, we absolutely need to do more, but this is not the way to do it.'

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 19:57
Alison O'Reilly

A Fine Gael TD is warning the public to be vigilant after a group of climate change activists have claimed responsibility for deflating car tyres in a suburb in south Dublin in protest at the damaging emissions caused by motor vehicles.

Dozens of cars were found with all four tyres flat on Wednesday morning in the Churchtown area with an accompanying note left for the owners.

It is part of an international movement by a group calling themselves the Tyre Extinguishers which has spread across at least 18 countries, including the US, France, and the UK.

The note said: “Attention: your gas guzzler kills. We have deflated one or more of your tyres. You’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally. It’s not you, it’s your car. We did this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others.

“Car companies try to convince us we need massive cars. But SUVs and 4x4s are a disaster for our climate. SUVs are the second-largest cause of the global rise in car dioxide emissions over the past decade — more than the entire aviation industry”.

Dublin-Rathdown TD Neale Richmond said the people behind the damage are “undermining the real effort being done by climate action groups”.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Richmond said: “There were at least 16 cars done in Churchtown that we know of, and we have heard of it being done in Rathmines too. This is not how we help climate change.

“I got calls to the office today, people are furious, they found four tyres of their car had been let down.

"One of the guys, who was in Churchtown, said when he looked at the length of road, 16 other cars had been done and were probably done overnight and everyone came out to their cars on Wednesday to this. 

There are people who have responsibilities, who need their car for work and getting kids to school. This is criminal.

“He went to the gardaí, and I went to gardaí, who are taking it very seriously.

“I believe in tackling the climate emergency, we absolutely need to do more, but this is not the way to do it.

“People going out under the cover of darkness to do this on someone else is awful. This is vandalism and criminal behaviour. We all want to have better public transport, so we don’t have to use our cars, but this is not how you highlight issues with the planet.

“Also, people are a bit easygoing because of the good weather, so they’re not locking their cars. I want to warn people of the damage that is being done and to be vigilant."

The international group behind the movement are believed to be responsible for the deflating of around 10,000 SUVs across the world.

The Irish Examiner has contacted the Gardaí for a statement.

Read More

Catherine Conlon: Transport policy lacks ambition to address the climate crisis

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

More in this section

Woman dies and another seriously injured after being struck by train Woman dies and another seriously injured after being struck by train
Irish rock band Aslan Celebrities perform live at Vicar Street on 27th Dec 2016 ‘Farewell gathering’ for Christy Dignam will be held before private funeral
Stardust inquest hears chains were left on doors to make them appear locked Stardust inquest hears chains were left on doors to make them appear locked
#Climate ChangePlace: ChurchtownPlace: RathminesPerson: Neale RichmondOrganisation: Tyre Extinguishers
<p>Grace O'Malley-Kumar, a 19-year-old medical student, was found in the street in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture: Lucy Sheffield/Southgate Hockey Club/PA Wire</p>

Student killed in Nottingham attack was daughter of Dublin doctor

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd