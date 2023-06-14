Two girls injured after being struck by train in Sligo

Emergency services are on the scene at a "serious incident" in Sligo where two girls have been struck by a train.
The incident occurred on the rail line at Ballsadare, Co Sligo this afternoon.
A spokesperson for Irish Rail confirmed that two young girls have been injured although their condition is not yet known.
The train, the 3.05pm Sligo to Connolly service, is stopped at the location with around 100 passengers on board.
As the incident is ongoing, the train will not be able to move and passengers cannot be taken off as it is not stopped at a station.
Irish Rail is ensuring that water is being provided for those passengers on the stopped train.
Bus transfers will be operating between Boyle and Sligo in both directions until further notice.