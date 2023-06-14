Challenging vocab for Leaving Cert French but a very 'student-friendly' JC home economics exam

Vocabulary like ‘pique’ and ‘sans abri’ may have proven challenging for Leaving Cert French students, while making ethical choices, sustainability, and upcycling all featured as topics on this year’s Junior Cycle home economics paper.

The 2023 exams continued this Wednesday morning with Leaving Cert French and Junior Cycle home economics.

The 2023 higher level French paper was fair but included plenty of challenges to distinguish the top grades, according to Corinne Gavenda, French teacher with the Insititute of Education.

"The comprehensions had trickier elements, but this was paired with manageable and productive writing prompts.”

“This paper had something for students of every ability,” Ms Gavenda said.

“One of the keys things about the French exam is that they have plenty of time and students had the opportunity to carefully go through the texts and questions, ensuring that they know exactly what is being asked of them.”

The verb ‘pique’, which means to steal or take without permission appeared on the written paper.

Many students, unfamiliar with the French root, will likely confuse it with the English word meaning ‘to cause interest/reaction’, Ms Gavenda believed.

The final section of the paper was really relevant to the lives of the students, she added.

“They had the chance to write a diary about the debs, something no doubt creeping into the minds the closer they get to finishing their exams.” The aural exam, the listening, was accessible this year, particularly parts A, B and C, according to Ms Gavenda.

“The vocabulary was basic and familiar – chores, homework, computer etc. Things were more complicated in section D, as questions hinged on less common words such as allowance, shutters.”

“What will really differentiate students is the fine details of expression.”

The ordinary level paper this year was fair, according to according to the executive committee of the Association Irlandaise des Professeurs de Langue Française (AIPLF).

“We found it to be a fair paper, with a good range of topics to choose from,” said AIPLF president Valérie David-McGonnell.

“This year the reading comprehensions concerned teenagers talking about their dreams for the future, a brochure for the town of Biatriz in the South of France, a brochure talking about community engagement, an interview with a designer and a literary extract, the main theme of which is sport.”

However, many students may have found the phrase ‘sans-abri’ in one of the questions challenging at ordinary level. Sans abri means homeless.” The written section was also fair, she added.

“We thought it was in line with previous exams.”

Meanwhile, this year’s Junior Cycle home economics paper was “very topical” and “student-friendly”, comprising of a broad range of questions spanning multiple areas, according to Studyclix subject spokesperson Linda Dolan.

However, in-depth answers, including supporting examples, would have been required to achieve a distinction, according to the home economics teacher at Mercy College, Co Sligo.

“There was a huge focus on the areas of making ethical choices, sustainability, energy rating, upcycling, saving money when food shopping but no sign of any of the food commodities.”

Specific information was necessary for the definitions asked which included the terms allergens and net income, Ms Dolan added.

“Students were invited to read and assess a food label - a valuable, life-long skill that Home Economics endeavours to develop in students.”

“There was a great emphasis on well-being and how students can nurture their mental and physical health.”

“This was reflected in questions based on the advantages of exercise, the benefits of effective communication and so on. Overall, it was very straightforward paper that would have put students at ease.”

The State exams continue this Wednesday afternoon with Leaving Cert history and Junior Cycle Spanish.