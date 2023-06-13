Pet farms hoping for flocks of visitors after bird flu restrictions lifted

The final restrictions on poultry farmers due to avian flu have been lifted as the Department of Agriculture confirmed there were just 18 cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1) detected so far this year.

The lifting of restrictions means the return of free range eggs to supermarket shelves, and pet and poultry farmers can once again receive visitors onto their land.

Legislation was introduced here on November 7 forcing poultry farmers to bring their birds indoors to stop the disease spreading. Thousands of birds across the country had to be culled as a preventative measure during the crisis that hit the country following an outbreak across Europe.

H5N1, commonly known as avian flu or bird flu is a deadly contagious virus. It is notifiable disease and if one suspected case emerges on a farm, an entire flock may have to be culled. This happened in a number of cases, including twice in Co Monaghan in 2022, resulting in the culling of 8,000 birds.

Figures released to the Irish Examiner show there were 91 cases of the disease found in wild birds in 2022, with a further 18 cases detected up until June 8 so far this year.

The Department of Agriculture said its decision to withdraw the legal requirements for poultry farmers to house birds “was down to the reduced risk in the spread of the virus, including the fact no case of this disease has been confirmed in wild birds in Ireland for a period of over six weeks, reducing numbers of migratory waterfowl and increasing environmental temperatures and daylight hours”.

Trevor Power, owner of Early Bird free-range eggs in Ballinamult, Co Waterford, said he was delighted restrictions were lifted, but warned avian flu was here to stay.

He told the Irish Examiner: “It’s still a problem in the UK, whatever happens there happens here eventually. But we are investing in bigger spaces for the hens now to keep them safe.

“I had to keep the birds in mostly for the winter, we needed to use extra straw to keep them clean and warm.

“They are laying the eggs anyway, but it’s a happy environment when they can get out into the field.

“It also means the eggs are free range again. For the first 16 weeks of the outbreak when the birds are indoors the eggs are still free range, but after that we have to label them as barn eggs. You can taste the difference.

This is not the first time we have had avian flu concerns and it is not going to stop. We are more prepared for it. It’s going to happen every year, it’s still out there.”

The last set of restrictions lifted on June 1 means pet farmers are now legally permitted to let their birds out into pens for public viewing.

Donal Leahy from Leahy’s Open Farm in Midleton, Co Cork, said it was good news for his business, which brings in about 100,000 visitors every year.

“We can’t beat seeing the birds outside, we have hens, geese, ducks, every kind of chicken and pheasants. This has been great news for us,” he said.

“We were notified last year to bring the birds in so we had to set up the farm so that you could see them indoors. It’s an awful disease — the animals really suffer — and it’s only going to get worse.

“Our visitors would have noticed the birds not being in their pens. But we are delighted to be able to let them out now and to take the signage down.”

Wildlife rehabbers were also struggling to receive veterinary attention for injured birds or animals because of the virus.

Veterinary practitioners are being asked to refer to the Veterinary Council of Ireland for guidance.

The Department of Agriculture is advising poultry farmers to remain vigilant and to continue to use the highest standards of biosecurity as, notwithstanding the reduced risk, there is still the possibility of the virus being present in the environment or being transmitted to their flock by wild birds.

“The department conducts a year-round wild bird surveillance programme which allows for early detection of presence of disease and informs risk assessment for poultry sector.

“Sick or dead wild birds are notified to the Department by the NPWS or members of the public through the Avian Check Wild Bird Application. The National Parks and Wildlife Service [NPWS] plays an important role in wildlife protection.”