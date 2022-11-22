Bird flu detected in second Monaghan turkey flock

The department maintains that 'stringent biosecurity remains key to protecting poultry and captive bird flocks from disease'. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 22:35
Rebecca Laffan and Kathleen O'Sullivan

Avian Influenza, or bird flu, has been detected in a second flock of turkeys in Co Monaghan, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed.

According to the department, test results have identified evidence of highly pathogenic avian nfluenza (HPAI) H5N1 in samples from the flock.

It follows detection of the disease in another flock in the county last week, as restriction zones were put in place to protect the sector.

"There is a slight extension to the existing avian influenza restriction zones on foot of this confirmation," said a department spokesperson this evening.

"Movements of poultry and poultry products within and through the zones is only permitted under licence from DAFM. The licence conditions are in place to help mitigate the risk of further spread."

It was added that poultry keepers with flocks located within the restriction zones are legally obliged to comply with zone requirements.

The department maintains that "stringent biosecurity remains key to protecting poultry and captive bird flocks from disease". 

It is continuing to advise strict adherence to the precautionary measures against avian influenza outlined under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

"These regulations require all flock keepers to confine all poultry and captive birds in their possession or under their control in a secure building to which wild birds, or other animals do not have access and to apply particular bio-security measures.

"Poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest department regional veterinary office."

While the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk to humans is very low.

"However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to keep their dog on a leash in areas with sick or dead wild birds," the department urged.

There is no evidence of risk associated with consumption of poultry meat, poultry meat products or eggs. 

All farmers were ordered to house poultry earlier this month due to the bird flu risk.

This measure was taken against a background of the confirmation of disease in wild birds along the coast since July, increasing risk levels due to colder temperatures and shorter daylight hours, as well as recent confirmation of the disease in a wild bird inland.

Recently, bird flu was confirmed in a dead swan in Co Cavan. In addition, two outbreaks had been reported in captive bird flocks in coastal areas of counties Dublin and Wicklow where HPAI H5N1 had been confirmed previously in wild birds.

These findings highlight an increasing risk to all poultry flocks and captive birds and, by extension, the poultry industry, the department said.

Outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza have also been identified in poultry flocks in Britain and a number of other European countries in recent weeks.

