Fears for Christmas turkey supplies as avian flu detected in Co Cavan

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 09:39
Rebecca Laffan and Vivienne Clarke

There are fears that the supply of Irish turkeys over the coming months could be affected by a strain of avian flu detected in Co Cavan.

The Department of Agriculture’s latest Avian Influenza Update from October 27 details how the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) subtype H5N1 was confirmed in a mute swan found in the county.

This is the first case of the strain found in a wild bird in an inland area since April this year and, according to the department, “demonstrates that the virus is present in wild birds in an inland and poultry dense area of the country”.

Up to 75% of turkeys are produced in the Co Cavan/Co Monaghan region.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has now issued a red alert to poultry producers, with their national poultry chairman warning the sector to be on high alert.

Nigel Sweetman told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that over the autumn there had been cases along the south coast from Waterford to Kerry, all of the same strain that has swept across Europe, Britain, and the US.

'If it gets into a house it's lights out'

It is now likely that the department will advise farmers to move poultry indoors in the next few days.

“High vigilance is what's called for, we all operate to a very high level of biosecurity and I'd be calling on all poultry farmers to observe the utmost degree of security,” Mr Sweetman said.

He acknowledged that there was always a danger of wild birds coming in contact with free-range birds but highlighted how avian flu was highly contagious. 

“If it gets into a house it's lights out.” 

To date, 47 million birds in Europe and 48 million birds in the US have either died or been slaughtered because of avian influenza and the IFA wants the situation to be kept under review. 

Mr Sweetman said avian flu is is a big danger to free-range birds, adding that if an order to move poultry indoors is something that is needed, the IFA would welcome it.

Farmers need to be “extra, extra vigilant”, he added. They need to take all measures necessary to keep wild birds off their sites, “to adhere to the highest levels of bio security like the Ag centres already do, the whole case of access can be fatal for the poultry industry.”

Department advice

For now, the department's advice is to “review and, where necessary, improve their biosecurity procedures on their premises to ensure that all appropriate measures are in place”.

Since the introduction of new regulations to limit the spread of avian flu in September, all flock owners are legally required to maintain best-practice biosecurity measures to mitigate the risk of introducing avian influenza into poultry and captive bird flocks.

“Flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Regional Veterinary Office,” said the department.

No outbreaks of avian flu have been confirmed in poultry flocks in Ireland since December 2021.

Members of the public have been reminded not to touch sick or dead wild birds,while dogs should be kept on a lead when walking in areas where sick or dead wild birds are present.

