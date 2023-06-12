Renewed appeal for 13-year-old girl missing for five days

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old girl.
Ellen O'Reilly has been missing from Kingscourt, Co Cavan since Wednesday afternoon, June 7.
She was last seen at around 4.30pm and it is believed Ellen may have travelled to the Tipperary area.
Ellen is described as being 5'2", of slight build with brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, she was wearing a grey hooded jumper, blue jeans and silver shoes.
Anyone with information on Ellen's whereabouts is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.