Renewed appeal for 13-year-old girl missing for five days

Renewed appeal for 13-year-old girl missing for five days

Have you seen Ellen O'Reilly? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 22:20
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old girl.

Ellen O'Reilly has been missing from Kingscourt, Co Cavan since Wednesday afternoon, June 7.

She was last seen at around 4.30pm and it is believed Ellen may have travelled to the Tipperary area.

Ellen is described as being 5'2", of slight build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey hooded jumper, blue jeans and silver shoes.

Anyone with information on Ellen's whereabouts is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

'Extreme caution' urged as harmful caterpillars discovered in Dublin 'Extreme caution' urged as harmful caterpillars discovered in Dublin
BOMBING IN COLERAINE, BELFAST New memorial dedicated on 50th anniversary of Coleraine bombing
File Photo Leaving Cert Exams Begin This Wednesday. Feedback over 'deflating' Leaving Cert maths paper to be considered during marking
Missing people
Hugh Callaghan funeral

Member of Birmingham Six ‘sings at his own funeral’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd