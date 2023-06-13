Varadkar warns against 'overly cautious' budget

The Taoiseach’s comments come after the Central Bank advised that the Government needs to be careful that budgetary policy does not fuel inflation.
He said the private sector has increased its workforce by 1m in recent years, but the lack of staff across the civil service and local and central government is the “biggest stress” facing workers.
“We need to build up the resources to deliver what the people of this country want, which is housing, good effective health service, and make an economy that is secure for the future.”