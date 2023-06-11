Murder probe launched after suspected human remains found in Chloe Mitchell case

Murder probe launched after suspected human remains found in Chloe Mitchell case

A murder inquiry has been launched over missing person Chloe Mitchell after human remains were found (PSNI/PA)

Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 22:09
David Young, PA

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell have launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena.

Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Two men arrested in connection with the case remained in police custody on Sunday night.

Police forensic officers at a property in James Street, Ballymena, on Sunday night (Liam McBurney/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar, of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said: “Sadly, today detectives have recovered suspected human remains in Ballymena, and while there has been no formal identification, we have now launched a murder inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was a high-risk, missing person.

“Earlier this week, we launched a criminal investigation into Chloe’s disappearance. Tragically, we now have reason to believe that Chloe was murdered.

“Our thoughts this evening are very much with Chloe’s family and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this heart-breaking time.”

Forensic officers attended a flat in the James Street area of Ballymena on Sunday evening. The property had been cordoned off by police earlier in the week.

The discovery comes after extensive searches across Ballymena over recent days.

A 26-year-old man arrested on Thursday in Lurgan, Co Armagh, in connection with the police investigation, continued to be questioned on Sunday after officers on Saturday secured a 36-hour extension to his detention period.

A second man, 34, was detained in the Ballymena area on Saturday. He also remained in custody on Sunday.

Mr Millar added: “I would like to thank the community in Ballymena and the search and rescue teams for their help in trying to find Chloe.”

Read More

Search for missing Chloe Mitchell continues as two men are quizzed by police

More in this section

Damien English resigns Damien English will not face Sipo probe into planning application omission
Four seriously injured after major collision in Kildare Four seriously injured after major collision in Kildare
Women of Honour call for tribunal of inquiry into Defence Forces allegations
MissingPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
Community Rescue Service volunteers in thick undergrowth near the River Braid in Ballymena (Liam McBurney/PA)

Search for missing Chloe Mitchell continues as two men are quizzed by police

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd