Four seriously injured after major collision in Kildare

A section of the Sallins bypass. Picture: Google Maps

Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 10:49
David Kent

Two people are in critical condition and two more have suffered serious injuries after a major road collision in Kildare.

The Sallins by-pass remains closed on Sunday morning after the collision, which took place at around 11.15pm last night.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Two men (in their mid-40s and mid-70s) who were in the first vehicle were taken to the Mater hospital in Dublin, where they remain in critical condition.

A male and a female, both aged in their late 20s, were in the second vehicle.

They were taken from the scene to Tallaght University Hopistal, where gardaí say they remain in serious but stable condition.

A spokesperson said: "The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision investigators are conducting an examination of the scene at present.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the Sallins By-Pass between 11pm and 11.30pm with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

"Anyone with any information can contact Clane Garda Station on 045 868 262, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

