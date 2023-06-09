'There’s no such thing as customer loyalty anymore': Hard-pressed Cork shoppers hunt for supermarket savings

“I hope Tesco sparks a price war,” Liam O’Sullivan said as he unpacked his shopping in Mahon, decrying the size of his bill.

Tesco Ireland has announced price cuts across 700 products, prompting speculation that consistent hikes in grocery bills could be ending.

Retailers have been facing pressure to reduce prices to help households struggling with escalating costs.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said Tesco's price cuts could be a "significant turning point" for grocery bills.

After leaving the Aldi checkout, Mr O’Sullivan hopes the minister is correct.

“I just spent €80 and I was shocked at what I got," he said.

“I go to all the supermarkets. There’s no such thing as customer loyalty anymore.”

Deirdre O’Leary heard about Tesco’s price reductions before she stopped there to shop on Friday.

Seán Walsh from Mahon after shopping in Aldi.

Although drawn to the yellow signs denoting savings, she said reductions were often so small it can feel more like a saving psychologically than financially.

“There are definitely savings through the Clubcard vouchers," she said.

“My kids like specific branded cereal which I can’t get in Lidl or Aldi but you can get all the branded products here.

"I started the Clubcard a few years ago. Some savings are good, like washing powder is €14 instead of €18, but a lot of the savings are small really.

“You see the yellow sign and think you’re saving lots but really you might only be saving 50c. You still have to be mindful of what you’re buying. But all the savings add up too.

“Prices have been rising. It’s scary when you don’t know how much you’ll owe when you get to the till,” she said.

Seán Walsh from Mahon shops at Aldi a few times a week because it’s conveniently located for him.

But supermarket loyalty does not concern him and he will go where the value is.

His daughter, Christine Walsh, said her grocery shops have increased.

“I usually do the same shop every week and it’s gone up significantly, more than €20 since Christmas.

Clare Ryan from Tipperary outside Dunnes Stores in Ballyvolane: 'I do my main shop in Dunnes because of the vouchers.' Picture: Denis Minihane

“Breadsticks with cheese that I buy for the kids have gone up from €1.99 to €3. I wouldn’t usually look at the price of things but now I can’t help but notice the increase. Cereal, milk, rolls, yoghurts, it’s all gone up."

Clare Ryan stopped in Dunnes in Ballyvolane while on a trip to Cork from her home in Tipperary.

“The Dunnes vouchers are good. I do my main shop in Dunnes because of the vouchers.

“I have a Tesco Clubcard and I go there sometimes when I hear about specific offers.

“But I don’t think the latest price reductions there will be enough to get people to go specifically.”