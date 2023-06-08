Tesco to reduce prices of over 700 products to help counter food inflation

Tesco Ireland has announced that more than 700 essential products will see prices slashed as part of a new price-cut campaign.

The retailer said that customers can expect to make savings on a "wide-range of Tesco own-brand products and brands bought week-in, week-out" with an average decrease of 10%.

The supermarket has already been involved in competition with other retailers in terms of price cuts to counter the high rates of grocery inflation over the last 18 months. The price of bread, milk and butter has fallen in most supermarkets.

It comes as figures released last month show the cost of food rose 13.1% in the year to April 2023. Food inflation was almost double that of the general rise in the Consumer Price Index in the past year of 7.2% according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Tesco says the cuts are a "key part of the retailer’s commitment to give customers great value on their shopping and will complement other value offerings such as Aldi Price Match and exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices."

Products being reduced include the likes of sweet potato fries, toilet paper, breakfast oats and toothpaste.

Tesco's own brand "luxury soft" toilet paper will go from €5 to €4.50, while the supermarket's own brand over chips will fall in price from €3.30 to €2.19.

Some of the products being cut in price by Tesco. Pic: Tesco Ireland

Tesco Ireland Commercial Director Joe Manning said: "We’re working hard to invest in helping families, by cutting prices on hundreds of products. Committing to discounts across a hugely diverse range of items including grocery staples, household products and family favourites, demonstrates our continued commitment to offering great value and means customers can expect to find savings in almost every aisle in store or online.

"We also work very closely with our suppliers to manage their input inflation and their cost price pressures.

As our costs are reducing from our suppliers, we are now able to pass those savings on to our customers.

The price cut announcement comes just days after the company announced a milestone for it's 'Stronger Starts' campaign.

Since it began in 2021, the programme has provided one million free meals to primary school children and families who are at risk of food insecurity.