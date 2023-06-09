Over 50% of Irish farmers have been victims of thefts, survey says

More than 50% of Irish farmers say they were victims of thefts, where items such as firearms, equipment, tools, machinery, fuel, and money have been stolen.

That's according to new research studying farm-based crime which also says more than 70% of victims filed a report with An Garda Síochána, 29% did not.

Reasons for not reporting include beliefs that the incident was either "not serious enough", "the police would do nothing about it" or that there was "insufficent evidence to warrant police action."

The research was carried out by Technological University Dublin criminologists last autumn and gathered 1,330 responses from those in the farming community.

Among the main findings, the research highlights that:

Some of the most stolen items included, equipment and tools (21%), machinery (18%), fuel (12%), and money and personal items.

11 respondents said they had firearms stolen

Farmers often take routine and active crime prevention measures on their farms.

60% of participants believe that gardaí should have a dedicated unit to deal with farm thefts and rural crime.

Farmers are fearful of being burgled, but only one-third have an alarm on their dwelling.

Dr Matt Bowen said the research "highlights the Irish farming community's experience of crime and victimisation, and their perceptions of crime prevention, and helps us to better understand crimes committed against farms and the measures farmers take to prevent their victimisation."

"This survey was made possible with the active engagement of the farming community through a very positive collaboration with the IFA, and we hope that this is the start of a more solid knowledge base on issues related to rural crime and crime prevention in Ireland, giving a voice to the farmer's experience of crime," he said.

The report's co-author Dr Nicola Hughes said: "Many victims of crime do not report it. If the true extent of crime and victimisation against the farming community is understood, all victims should be encouraged to report the incident to An Garda Síochána".

Commenting on the report’s findings, IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe said: "The underreporting of crime to An Garda Síochána is concerning. Anyone affected by crime should report it for the scale of the issue to be captured, and adequate policing resources be assigned."

"The views expressed in the report that An Garda Siochana should have a dedicated unit specifically to deal with rural and farming crimes is supported by IFA. Such units or teams in other similar jurisdictions have proved to be a game-changer and have contributed significantly to reducing criminal activity”, he said.