Victim shot in foot by masked men in cemetery
The PSNI has appealed for information over a shooting in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 06:46
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A male has been shot in the foot by masked men in Belfast.

The incident occurred shortly after 10.30pm on Thursday at the City Cemetery on the Falls Road.

The PSNI said the victim was taken into the cemetery grounds by two masked men and shot once in his foot.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2231 08/06/23.

