Tributes paid after cancer campaigner Trina Cleary, 38, passes away

Tributes are being paid to cancer campaigner Trina Cleary after her death at the age of 38.

Ms Cleary's passing was confirmed on her social media pages on Wednesday in a statement she had pre-written.

She had been moved to pallative care on Monday, having been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

The Irish Cancer Society led the tributes to Ms Cleary, writing: "Everybody at the Irish Cancer Society is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Trina Cleary.

"Trina was a truly incredible person. Since her diagnosis in 2018, she was a beacon of positivity and hope, determined to be the voice of cancer patients in Ireland by sharing her story to raise awareness around early detection, the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, whilst promoting body positivity.

We can't think of a better way to honour Tri's memory than to live her values every day: 'Live your life with no regrets, tick off that life list, make memories, grab life by the balls.'

"Our thoughts are with Deirdre, John, Karen, Corey and Stuuy, her extended family and many friends."

Trina's social media statement read: "If this is being posted, then my time on this earth has come to an end. Forever 38.

“I just wanted to leave a final message for all of you beautiful people who have raised me up, cheered me on, supported me, caught me when I fell down and just been there for me as friends from afar and near.

“I have one request. That is that you help my legacy live on. The first of the month – feel it on the first. Keep sharing my message. Keep spreading much needed awareness because you never know who is watching. Don’t let my memory or my story die."

Others hailed Ms Cleary as an "inspiration", with many of her social media followers paying tribute online.

One person wrote: "You are an inspiration and a true legend to all who knew you, and all who followed your journey till the end. My heart is aching for your family to have lost a soul as extraordinary and beautiful as yours."

Another said: "She was a true warrior. Amongst her battle against her cancer, she thought selflessly about others. Has made me reflect on my own life, to be thoughtful for what I have."