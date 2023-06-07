Greta Thunberg nominated for honorary freedom of Dublin City

Greta Thunberg has been nominated to receive an honorary freedom of the city of Dublin by Dublin City Council (DCC).

The council has also nominated Irish environmentalist Duncan Stewart alongside the Swedish activist for the honor.

Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy announced the nominations on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

She had asked Greta’s team some time ago if she would agree to accept the honour and received a reply late on Tuesday to say she would be happy to do so.

Explaining the situation, Ms Conroy said: "I said already that I couldn’t think of any other Irish person who had done more over such a long period of time to spread the word about environmental issues than Duncan.

"Greta has been a significant presence on the international stage, particularly in rallying young people to the climate challenge. I am a huge admirer of both Duncan and Greta. They are absolutely passionate about raising awareness of this huge issue. Our city has never before used this award to celebrate the role of environmental activists.

We must recognise the incredible work done across generations to protect our shared city and planet.

The nominations were made this morning at a meeting of DCC's Protocol Committee and will now go forward for approval at the next monthly meeting on June 12.

Duncan and Greta are set to join an illustrious list of freemen and freewomen including:

Former US Presidents John F Kennedy and Bill Clinton,

Nelson Mandela,

Mother Teresa,

Maureen Potter,

Kevin Heffernan and Jim Gavin,

Bono

Gay Byrne

Thomas Kinsella.

Kellie Harrington, Ailbhe Smyth, and Professor Mary Aiken were the last people to be awarded the honor in 2022.

Ancient duties of a Freeman or Freewoman include being ready to defend the city from attack and join the city militia at short notice.

Amongst the ancient privileges afforded to them include the right to bring goods into Dublin through the city gates, without paying customs duties; the right to pasture sheep on common ground within the city boundaries; and the right to vote in municipal and parliamentary elections.