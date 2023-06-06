Three teenagers arrested following fight at railway station

A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Derry City in Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 13:31
Claudia Savage, PA

Three teenagers have been arrested following a fight at a railway station in Co Antrim that involved up to 20 people and left two people injured.

Footage on social media showed a large fight at Ballymoney railway station on Saturday June 3 in which a number of people appearing to repeatedly kick a teenage boy in the head.

Police received reports around 9.45pm that up to 20 people had been fighting, during which a 14-year-old boy sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment and another man was knocked unconscious

A PSNI spokesperson said three teenagers have been arrested and are continuing their appeal for information into the incident.

“Three males aged, 14, 16 and 17 have been arrested in relation to the incident on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and disorderly behaviour, and subsequently released on street bail while our inquiries continue,” they said.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who witnessed what happened to get in touch with any information that could help with our investigation.

“Likewise, if you have captured mobile footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2071 03/06/23.”

