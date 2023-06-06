Gardaí clear Dublin's Burrow Beach for second time due to 'public order incident'

Gardaí were called to Burrow Beach in Co. Dublin for a second time in two days due to reports of a public order incident on Monday evening.

Uniformed gardaí from the Raheny District and the Public Order Unit attended the scene at the Sutton Beach and a crowd of people were cleared.

"A presence was maintained until large crowds that had gathered there for much of the day had dispersed safely. No arrests were made," a Garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

It is the second incident to happen in the past two days. On Sunday evening, gardaí were called to the scene of what was described as a "mass brawl" on the same beach.

Local Labour councillor Brian McDonagh told RTE's Morning Ireland on Monday that the beach has seen "increasing problems over the last few years".

He said the two main reasons contributing to this was overcrowding and anti-social behaviour which was "predominantly related to alcohol on the beaches".

Mr McDonagh has called for an increased presence from gardaí and to have them "proactively seizing alcohol" saying it it has worked before at Portmarnock.

Gardaí have said they will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in the area across the summer months as part of Operation Irene.

The campaign is targeted to combat underage alcohol consumption and consumption of alcohol in public places throughout the Dublin Metropolitan area.

Gardaí in Raheny are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.