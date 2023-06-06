Lewis Capaldi cancels commitments including Dublin gig until Glastonbury to ‘rest and recover’

Lewis Capaldi has said he is cancelling all of his gigs before his appearance at Glastonbury at the end of the month.

The musician was set to perform in Dublin on Monday evening as part of FM104's The Gig in the 3Olypmia Theatre.

The concert was to raise money for the ISPCC but it was cancelled, with Capaldi pledging to donate €50,000 to the charity in lieu of the performance.

The Brit Award-winning singer, 26, apologised to his fans in an Instagram post on Monday, explaining that he is “struggling” after a busy few months which saw him release his chart-topping second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

Capaldi shared earlier this year how the pressures of fame have impacted his mental health in the Netflix documentary, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.

"This is a really difficult message and one that hurts me a lot to have to type, but I'm really sorry to say that I am going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24," Capaldi said.

"It's been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all the support from everyone has been beyond I could have ever dreamed of.

"That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven't been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I am struggling to get to grips with it all.

"I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury, and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come.

"I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands."

Capaldi said that he understands people will have spent money on travel and hotels "which I appreciate more than ever with how difficult things are economically at the moment, so I'm extremely sorry for the impact this will have".

"The fact you're willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension and I feel incredibly lucky.

I'm getting all the help and support I need from all the incredible people around me who I am so grateful for. I take none of this for granted and can't wait to be back doing it again.

Capaldi shot to fame after his 2019 debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent went to number one and received critical acclaim.

His Grammy-nominated track Someone You Loved also became the bestselling single of 2019 as well as the longest-running top 10 UK song of all time by a British artist.

The singer recently admitted on an Apple Music show that his mental health issues were a “direct symptom” of his job.

He said “a few panic attacks” and his recent Tourette’s diagnosis was worth the trade-off for the life of a pop star but admitted that if his mental health worsened he would be forced to give up music.

Capaldi is due to play the Glastonbury Festival on June 24 on the Pyramid Stage before Lizzo and Guns N’ Roses.

He is then scheduled to perform across the globe including venues in Australia and Asia.