Call for 'aggressive seizure of alcohol' after Dublin beach cleared following 'brawl'

A councillor has called for the "aggressive seizure of alcohol on beaches" after Burrow Beach in Co Dublin was cleared by gardaí on Sunday evening.

Uniformed gardaí from the Raheny district and the Public Order Unit attended the scene of what has been described as a "mass brawl" at the Sutton beach.

Gardaí said "a presence was maintained until large crowds that had gathered there for much of the day had dispersed safely".

"No arrests were made and enquires into the incident are ongoing," a garda spokesperson said.

Local Labour councillor Brian McDonagh said the beach has seen "increasing problems over the last few years".

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr McDonagh said: "We have put it down to two main issues and they're overcrowding. So there's been instances where people have been blocked in and also having difficulties of access for emergency services.

"Anti-social behaviour is the second main one and that's pre-dominantly related to alcohol on the beaches. We have bylaws preventing alcohol, and I think what we need is aggressive seizure of alcohol on beaches."

The councillor said he is calling for an increased presence from gardaí and to have them "proactively seizing alcohol" saying it it has worked before at Portmarnock.

Gardaí have said they will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in the area across the summer months as part of Operation Irene.

The campaign, which was launched last year, is a targeted multi-agency operation to combat underage alcohol consumption and consumption of alcohol in public places throughout the Dublin Metropolitan Region. This is done through the enforcement of legislation regulating the sale, supply and consumption of alcohol as well as relevant public order legislation.

Gardaí in Raheny are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.