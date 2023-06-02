Tributes paid to 'courageous and fair' ASTI president Miriam Duggan

Tributes have been paid to the president of second-level teachers’ union Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) following her passing.

Miriam Duggan, a teacher of English, religion and SPHE at Rosmini Community School, Dublin, died following a “short illness bravely borne”, the union said.

“A true trade union stalwart, Miriam held a wide variety of roles at branch and school level including chair, secretary, and organiser of Dublin North 1 branch, and school steward at Rosmini Community School.

“She also served as staff representative on the school board of management.

“Miriam was dedicated to serving the teachers she represented at school, regional and national level.

“She was involved in a number of ASTI initiatives over the years including activities to highlight and address unequal pay and teacher workload.”

During her presidency, Ms Duggan "worked tirelessly" to ensure the professional voice of teachers was heard in relation to Senior Cycle change.

Miriam was known to be courageous, fair and always kind.”

"We express our deepest sympathies to Miriam’s family, her colleagues and her many ASTI friends.”

Education Minister Norma Foley expressed her sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Miriam Duggan.

“I last met Miriam at the ASTI conference in Wexford in April, where her life-long dedication and passion for education and inclusion was apparent to all who attended.

"Miriam displayed an enormous commitment to students, to her colleagues and the work of the ASTI. She was a strong leader and a tireless advocate for the education community.

"The thoughts of all involved in education are with her family, friends and colleagues at this time," Ms Foley added.