Tributes paid to 'courageous and fair' ASTI president Miriam Duggan

Tributes paid to 'courageous and fair' ASTI president Miriam Duggan

Miriam Duggan was a teacher at Rosmini Community School, Dublin. Picture: ASTI

Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 17:01
Jess Casey Education Correspondent

Tributes have been paid to the president of second-level teachers’ union Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) following her passing.

Miriam Duggan, a teacher of English, religion and SPHE at Rosmini Community School, Dublin, died following a “short illness bravely borne”, the union said.

“A true trade union stalwart, Miriam held a wide variety of roles at branch and school level including chair, secretary, and organiser of Dublin North 1 branch, and school steward at Rosmini Community School.

“She also served as staff representative on the school board of management.

“Miriam was dedicated to serving the teachers she represented at school, regional and national level.

“She was involved in a number of ASTI initiatives over the years including activities to highlight and address unequal pay and teacher workload.”

During her presidency, Ms Duggan "worked tirelessly" to ensure the professional voice of teachers was heard in relation to Senior Cycle change.

Miriam was known to be courageous, fair and always kind.”

"We express our deepest sympathies to Miriam’s family, her colleagues and her many ASTI friends.” 

Education Minister Norma Foley expressed her sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Miriam Duggan.

“I last met Miriam at the ASTI conference in Wexford in April, where her life-long dedication and passion for education and inclusion was apparent to all who attended.

"Miriam displayed an enormous commitment to students, to her colleagues and the work of the ASTI. She was a strong leader and a tireless advocate for the education community.

"The thoughts of all involved in education are with her family, friends and colleagues at this time," Ms Foley added. 

More in this section

Pro Choice protest Abortion recommendations will not be taken 'as gospel', says Taoiseach
Revenue seize cigarettes worth €3.8m at Dublin Port in 'plastic pipes' box Revenue seize cigarettes worth €3.8m at Dublin Port in 'plastic pipes' box
Gardaí make 'significant' seizures after massive operation in Dublin Gardaí make 'significant' seizures after massive operation in Dublin
Organisation: ASTI
Tributes paid to 'courageous and fair' ASTI president Miriam Duggan

Hezbollah criticises judge for alleging group linked to Private Seán Rooney’s death

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd