Gardaí appeal for witnesses following cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for information following a cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin this afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 1pm, where two males, one of whom was armed with an imitation firearm, approached a male security employee outside a post office on the St Agnes Road in Crumlin.

The males threatened him and demanded the contents of the cash box he was transporting before taking it and fleeing the scene on an electric scooter and bicycle via the St Agnes Road in the direction of Windmill Road.

No injuries were reported during the course of this incident. The imitation firearm used during this incident has been recovered by Gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly those with camera/ dash-cam footage and were travelling on the St Agnes Road/Windmill Road between 12:30pm and 1:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.