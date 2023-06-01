Simon Harris hits out at 'angsty' reaction to tax cut proposal

Simon Harris has downplayed the significance of a proposed Fine Gael forum on tax reform, saying he is sure “other parties will do the same”. He also branded some in Government as “angsty” over the issue of tax cuts.

On Wednesday, the Irish Examiner reported that Fine Gael is proposing to hold a forum on tax reform to create new policies to “differentiate” itself from Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Higher Education Minister denied that Fine Gael may be trying to “wind up” other parties in Government. The party has suffered a backlash to an op-ed written by three junior ministers last week which called for a €1,000 tax cut for “middle Ireland”.

Following the op-ed, Fianna Fáil junior minister Jack Chambers questioned who the Fine Gael Junior Minsters were “trying to convince within Government” as tax reductions were agreed upon within the programme for Government.

However, Mr Harris asked today: “Why is everyone getting angsty about this? I mean, everybody needs to take a deep breath here,” before adding that Fine Gael wanting to cut tax for workers “is not exactly earth-shattering”.

Mr Harris said Mr Chambers was right that a tax package will be in each budget, something which is “absolutely required” for Fine Gael to enter Government.

“That's why I don't get terribly excited about this,” he said before adding he is “confused” about the reaction to the op-ed.

“Parties will make political points [and] will have political priorities. There are other political parties that put forward ideas,” he said adding that he notices one person who calls for a pension rise each year who is “generally out before the Minister for Social Protection, is a Fianna Fáil TD.”

Separately, welcoming Justice Minister Helen McEntee back, Mr Harris said that investigations by Gsoc being carried out in a timely manner “will be a priority” for her. This comes as Gsoc told an Oireachtas committee that more resources are needed, noting that the typical length of an investigation can be just over one year while some cases remain open beyond 15 years.