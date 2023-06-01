Ireland lagging behind EU targets for investment in research and innovation

 Chair of UCC Governing Body Dr Catherine Day: 'UCC will continue to argue for significantly more core funding from the State so that we do not fall behind other small advanced economies.'

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 19:00
Jess Casey Education Correspondent

Ireland is lagging far behind EU targets for investment in research and innovation, the former Director General and Secretary General of the EU has warned.

During an address at the University College Cork Research and Innovation Awards on Thursday, chairperson of UCC Governing Body Dr Catherine Day sounded the alarm on Irish research funding. 

The EU has a target for each member state to spend 3% of GDP on research and innovation.

“Ireland lags well behind this target, ranking 27th in the EU because we spend less than 1% of our GDP on research and development,” Dr Day said.

Meanwhile, countries like Sweden, Austria, and Finland have already passed 3%. “But they are not stopping there,” she added.

“They know that we are in a global race and can never rest on past achievements.” 

“UCC will continue to argue for significantly more core funding from the State so that we do not fall behind other small advanced economies, whether inside or outside the EU.” 

Investment in research is not just about universities, Dr Day said. 

"It is a crucial component in Ireland’s economic success and our future prosperity." 

While research and innovation contribute greatly towards economic growth and productivity gains in the EU, much equipment in Irish universities is outdated. 

"Thirty percent of the equipment in Irish universities is over 15 years old and 52% of it is over 10 years old," Dr Day said. 

"We need to increase investment in infrastructure and equipment if we want to be at the cutting edge of research and innovation. It is absolutely essential to increase State funding for research if we want to find solutions to society’s problems, such as in healthcare, housing, and fighting climate change." 

