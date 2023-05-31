Electric Picnic boss praises 'terrific' festival drug testing

Drug testing at festivals is a “terrific initiative” and will be rolled out again this summer, the boss of Electric Picnic has said.

Melvin Benn said that it’s up to the HSE where it intends to roll out these programmes and, while it won’t be in operation at the one-off Marlay Park gigs in Dublin this summer, it would be returning to the landmark Electric Picnic festival in September.

Mr Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, said: “[The HSE] was very, very enthusiastic about it [last year]. They were able to identify through what was seized by the gardaí a number of drugs they hadn’t previously seen.

“It’s really important for medics to be aware and alert to what was around them.”

At a press conference launching the seven nights of gigs at the south Dublin venue this summer, a senior garda also said they would work alongside stakeholders on any new initiatives but that gardaí would also enforce the law in respect of illegal drugs.

Last year, a pilot HSE programme at Electric Picnic saw drugs either seized by gardaí or put in an amnesty bin tested for “potency and contamination”.

Over that weekend, it issued three different risk communications related to drugs it tested, posting them to social media, on the Electric Picnic app and on display screens located throughout the festival site.

“The pilot is a real example of cross-sectoral collaboration, where all agencies agreed on the need to collaborate to identify emerging drug trends, with an aim of protecting the health of people attending the event,” the HSE’s national clinical lead for addiction services Professor Eamon Keenan said.

The programme was also rolled out last weekend at the Life Festival in Mullingar. On this occasion, the HSE issued three “risk communications” after identifying high-strength ketamine, MDMA and cocaine.

'No amnesty'

Last year, the lead garda officer on drug policy told the Irish Examiner that it supported the HSE health-led initiative but stressed there was “no amnesty” for possessing drugs and the legal position had not changed.

At the Marley Park press conference, Superintendent Tomás Gormley from Tallaght Garda Station said An Garda Síochána will be “glad to work with all the various agencies and partners that make an event like this come to life”.

In respect of drugs, Supt Gormley said the gardaí would be “enforcing the legislation” in respect of drugs while adding that it supports new initiatives.

Mr Benn, meanwhile, stressed that it wasn’t “front-of-house" testing and that the testing of drug samples came from garda seizures and surrender bins.

“It gives the testers and the medics a little bit of prep in terms of what might be around,” he said.

“It gives us the opportunity to talk and decide whether we should put a message up on screens, to highlight particular issues with particular drugs. We would very much support it. It’s the HSE decision as to what its schedule is.”