Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman, 51, missing in Dublin

Have you seen Angelín Fanning?

Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 16:25
Mairead Sheehy

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 51-year-old woman missing from her home in Dublin.

Angelín Fanning has been missing from her home in Glasnevin, Co Dublin since May 29.

Ms Fanning is described as being approximately 5'2" in height. She has long brown hair and blue eyes.

Angelín’s family are concerned for her welfare and have sought Garda assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station

