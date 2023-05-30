Homebirths 'overwhelmingly more positive' for women than hospital births

Homebirths are “overwhelmingly more positive“ for women than hospital births with feelings of joy and comfort, research by Trinity College Dublin has found.

Women talked about the benefits of continuity of care, bodily integrity and informed consent that came with having a birth at home. The study also found in hospitals midwifery-led care scored “significantly higher” than consultant-led care.

The study, 'It could not have been more different' is the first to compare experiences of those who have given birth both in hospital and at home in Ireland. It is also the largest published study on homebirth in Ireland in more than 25 years with 141 participants.

Those surveyed rated their experience of homebirth as 9.7 out of 10 compared to an average score of 5.5 out of 10 for hospital birth. Researchers also found in the hospital setting, midwifery-led care was scored significantly higher at 6.4 out of 10 compared to consultant-led care at 4.9 out of 10.

Lead researcher Soma Gregory said: “Many of the women and other birthing people who participated in the study felt that interventions routinely offered in hospital were unwanted or unnecessary and would alter the natural course of birth, with a perception that hospital policies and procedures were often at odds with individual birth preferences and aspirations.

“Participants expressed feelings of joy, comfort and safety from being at home and indicated that their family’s presence and involvement created intimate and personal experiences, which were in contrast to experiences described in hospital.”

The study is set against a background where, despite the vast majority of births taking place in hospitals in Ireland, the pandemic has brought an increased demand for homebirth services. In 2021, 650 planned homebirths took place in Ireland, a 53% increase compared to 2019.

Dr Louise Caffre said: “This research underscores the importance of providing maternity care which is respectful and responsive to diverse beliefs and aspirations about childbirth — particularly in the hospital setting.”

Dr Deirdre Daly added: “(The findings) really highlights the critical importance of women’s relationship with midwives and maternity care providers, and the importance of having a continuity of care and carers.”

The full paper is on the Journal of the Australian College of Midwives website.