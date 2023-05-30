Still no allocation plan as first modular homes for Ukrainians about to be completed 

- 64 units on the Mahon site in Cork;
- 28 on a site in Cavan Town;
- 28 on a site in Claremorris, Co Mayo;
- 62 in Thurles, Co Tipperary;
- 22 in Doorly Park, Co Sligo;
- 42 in Rathdowney, Co Laois;
- 64 in Clonminch, Co Offaly.
Further sites are being assessed under the wider programme to deliver 700 units around the country, the department said.
Following a procurement process overseen by the Office of Public Works (OPW), John Sisk and Son (Holdings) Ltd was appointed as the main contractor to manage all the site-enabling works and to arrange for the procurement, transportation, and installation of the modular units for the national programme.
Sisk then engaged in a separate tender process with rapid-build homes manufacturers and five suppliers were identified.
“The final cost per site will vary depending on the nature and quality of site conditions, existing services, and the outcome of the site investigations,” the OPW said.
Separate from the refugee crisis, the Department of Housing says it plans to deliver 1,500 rapid-build social homes before the end of 2024 for people on local authority housing lists.
It said it is working closely with all local authorities to increase and accelerate the delivery of social housing, including through the use of design-build modern methods of construction (MMC) — which includes prefabricated and modular build units.
The department said local authorities have been advised that rapid-build approaches should be adopted where appropriate to deliver social housing projects on local authority-owned land.
However, construction on one of the first rapid-build social housing schemes in Cork City, on the site of a former car showroom on Model Farm Rd, has yet to start despite it securing Part 8 planning last August.
The department also said €94m in funding was approved last December to address local authority legacy land debt contingent on the local authority committing to the early development of an MMC housing project that would start construction in 2023 or no later than 2024.
“A total of 26 sites received funding and with some additional sites, the department is now working to progress delivery of MMC projects on approximately 30 sites,” it said.
“For the period to the end of 2024, at least 1,500 houses are expected to be completed under this programme.”