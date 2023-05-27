Man charged in connection with fatal assault at house in Wexford

A man in his 20s, who was in the house at the time, was arrested by gardaí and held at Enniscorthy Garda Station. 

Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 15:25
Imasha Costa

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal assault of a man in Co Wexford on Thursday night. 

Emergency services were called to a property in Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy at around 8pm. 

The body of a man in his 40s, believed to be a Polish national, was discovered in the house. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

He has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court on Saturday afternoon. 

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and will keep the family informed of this investigation.

The residence at Westbury Woods remains preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Anyone with any information can contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

