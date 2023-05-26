Man, 70s, dies following car crash in Co Meath

A man, 70s, has died following a collision in Co Meath on Thursday night.

The single vehicle collision occurred at Prioryland, Duleek at around 11:30pm.

The man, who was an occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road at Prioryland remains closed and an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is due to be carried out.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially those who may have dash-cam footage and were travelling in the Prioryland area between 11pm and 11.45pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.