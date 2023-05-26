Hottest day of the year? Here's what the weather will be like for the weekend

The warm weather is set to continue into the weekend as Met Éireann predicts highs of 21C over the coming days.

It comes as Thursday was provisionally named the hottest day of the year so far, with a temperature of 21.7C recorded in Co Cork.

According to the forecaster, Friday will be dry with sunny spells, with highest temperatures of 17C to 20C expected.

However, it will be a bit cooler on the north and east coasts, with light northeasterly breezes sweeping in.

Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin said the best of the sunshine is expected in the south.

"Temperatures will probably reach 21C or 22C. We are expecting some cloud to build up so it won't be wall-to-wall sunshine," he said.

"But top values again will be expected in the southern part of the country and it will be that bit cooler in the north."

Saturday is expected will be mainly dry, with the best of the sunshine in Leinster and east Munster. Met Éireann is forecasting highs of 18C to 21C.

However, it said it would be somewhat cloudier to the west and north, with a little drizzle or light shower possible in places.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Sunday to between 14C and 18C, although temperatures may struggle to reach the teens in the north of the country. It will be mainly dry and quite cloudy with the chance of a shower in the south.

Good sunny spells will return on Monday and Tuesday, with Met Éireann predicting highs of 21C again.