Man, 40s, dies following stabbing at house in Wexford

Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 08:08
Sally Gorman

A man has died following a stabbing at a house in Co Wexford on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to a property in Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy at around 9pm.

The body of a man in his 40s, believed to be a Polish national, was discovered in the house. 

Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s, who was in the house at the time, has been arrested and is being held at Enniscorthy Garda Station for questioning. 

Gardaí are awaiting the arrival of the state pathologist to determine the course of their investigation.

The scene remains sealed off as gardaí continue with their enquiries.

