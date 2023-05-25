Murder probe launched after body of woman, 60s, discovered at Dundalk property

The scene remains preserved and a technical examination is ongoing. Picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 20:40
Imasha Costa

Gardaí in Dundalk have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was discovered on Wednesday evening. 

The woman, in her 60s, was found at a home in Bridge St.

An autopsy has since been completed. While gardaí will not reveal details of the findings for operational reasons, they have launched a murder investigation. 

The scene remains preserved and the technical examination is ongoing. 

A family liaison officer has been appointed. 

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and particularly want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Bridge St, Dundalk, on Wednesday afternoon/evening.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station," a spokesperson said. 

Dundalk
