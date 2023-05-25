Thousands left without water after major pipe bursts in Dublin

Thousands of people have been left without water in Dublin after a burst to a high-pressure water main pipe.
Uisce Éireann, formerly Irish Water, said it is working with Dublin City Council in order to restore the supply to the public as soon as possible, but that there may be problems until Friday morning.
The company said "every effort is being made to reduce the impact on homes and businesses and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible".
However, repairs are "complex due to the location of the dig and the presence of other underground services".
While repairs are underway, the utility said customers in the following areas may be impacted by reduced pressure and/or outages until they are completed:
- Dolphins Barn
- Harolds Cross
- Kilmainham
- Fleet Street
- Brunswich Street
- The Liberties
- Gardener Street
- Dorset Street
- Drumcondra
- Whitehall
- Artane
- Coolock
- Beaumont
- Fairview
- Raheny
- Clontarf
- Killester
- Home Farm
Typically it takes two to three hours following restoration time for water to refill the networks and for normal supply to be fully restored.
Joe O’Reilly of Uisce Éireann said: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and as efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to homes and businesses and restore water for all customers."
"We understand the inconvenience an unplanned outage can have and we appreciate your patience as we work to return normal water supply as quickly as possible."