Future role of lay people in the diocese of Cork and Ross to be discussed at workshops

The future role of lay people in the diocese of Cork and Ross will be discussed at a series of workshops led by a US expert this weekend.

Some 600 people drawn from the 68 parishes in the diocese will attend two meetings to hear from Irish-born US-based author and retreat leader Julianne Stanz, the director of evangelisation and discipleship for the diocese of Green Bay in Wisconsin, about how that large diocese reorganised, with more lay involvement, against the backdrop of falling vocations.

It has included the appointment by the bishop of pastoral leaders to work in parishes when there is not a priest available to serve as pastor or administrator.

The pastoral leader may be a deacon, religious sister or brother, or a lay woman or man who has a master’s degree in theology or pastoral studies, and at least five years of pastoral experience, among other qualifications.

The Catholic Bishop of Cork and Ross, Fintan Gavin, said the future of the Catholic Church here requires lay people in the parishes and faith communities to work more closely together in new ways with their priests.

And he said lay people will have a big say in the future reorganisation of the diocese.

He invited Ms Stanz, a married mother of three children, to lead two gatherings of parishes in the diocese this Pentecost weekend where she will share the experience she has from working with parishes across America.

Challenges

A native of Carlow and now resident in Wisconsin, USA, she will discuss the challenges facing parishes across the diocese as identified by lay people and clergy at recent meetings at the first workshop in the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery, on Saturday, and at the second meeting at the Clayton Silversprings Conference Centre in Cork city on Sunday.

Bishop Fintan told priests recently that “where we need to go is clear” and that both diocesan gatherings will provide people will the opportunity to engage with one another and share experiences.

“This next step where priests and lay faithful work together also flows from the synodal gatherings in the Diocese in May 2022 and was very much part of the Diocesan Synodal Report at that time,” he said.

“There will be a time of prayer, reflection, and fellowship as we gather to build a shared vision for our Families of Parishes in the diocese.”

He set out the vision for the local church in his July 2022 pastoral letter, which included the ‘family of parishes’ model which has seen groups of parishes sharing resources, including priests.

It has also seen a reduction in the number of Masses being celebrated in individual churches and parishes.

Several parishes have already embarked on the merging process which is due to be completed by the end of the summer, when the 68 parishes will be reorganised under the umbrella of 16 'families of parishes'.