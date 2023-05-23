Army sergeant who reported sexual assault by chaplain commended for his courage 

Am army sergeant who was told to pretend he was gay by a defence forces chaplain who then sexually assaulted him has been commended for his "courage" by the Defence Forces.

Fr David Tyndall was convicted at Dublin District Court last week of sexually assaulting his then colleague on January 16, 2015, at Cathal Brugha Barracks in Rathmines in Dublin.

The 58-year-old served as a Defence Forces Chaplain from 2008 to 2021 before being removed from the role over the incident.

On Friday, Fr Tyndall received a three-month suspended sentence under Section 2 of the Sex Offenders Act after he pleaded guilty to kissing and touching Sergeant Noel Brennan.

In a statement, the Defence Forces said it “commends the courage of the victim for reporting this incident”.

Waiving his right to anonymity, Sgt Brennan told the Irish Examiner the priest asked him to pretend he was gay, in order to get an annulment of his marriage.

Mr Brennan said: “I still have nightmares over what he did to me, and I have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"This was a man I thought I knew,” said Mr Brennan “He had married me and my former wife.

"I went to him for help, and he just lunged at me out of nowhere after asking me to pretend I’m gay, which he said would get me an annulment. I told him there was no way I was going to say that.

“I can still see his bloodshot eyes and the froth on both sides of his mouth when he attacked me.

"He was like a man possessed. I was afraid I’d have to submit to him; he was a former rugby coach, and he was bigger and stronger than me."

Guilty plea

When questioned by gardaí initially, Fr Tyndall denied the allegations but pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault last week.

His sentence includes an order to complete an alcohol addiction course and abstain from alcohol.

“I am unhappy with the conviction,” said Sgt Brennan. “It’s like drink is being blamed for his actions”.

In his statement to gardaí, Sgt Brennan said he had been receiving counselling in the army over the collapse of his marriage when he decided to speak to Fr Tyndall about obtaining an annulment.

He visited him on January 16, 2015, at the priest’s house at Cathal Brugha Barracks.

In his garda statement Sgt Brennan said: “He asked me for a hug, I thought nothing of it, I was like okay yes. So, I gave him a hug, but this hug lasted too long. It was uncomfortable."

He continued: “He held onto my shoulders, and he was looking at me. He has a really intense look on him. I’ll never forget the way he was looking at me, you know. His eyes were kind of like bloodshot."

Fr Tyndall advised Mr Brennan that the quickest way to end his marriage was to “say that you are gay, tell them you’re gay”.

'He jumped on me'

Mr Brennan said: “He tried to hug me after blocking the door, I couldn’t get out, I stood up, and he hugged me, I said ‘let go’, then he tried to pull me in towards him, he had froth on his mouth. I tried to calm the situation.

“I pushed him away and he blocked the door again, then he jumped on me, put his hand on my leg and kissed me on the neck. He grabbed my trousers but I pushed him again and ran out the door.”

Fr. Tyndall text him the next day saying “I am slightly embarrassed, not. Just too much booze”.

Sgt Brennan said he was happy with the guilty plea but added: “I'm not going to commend him for not putting me through a trial, I’ve already gone through a trial a thousand times in my head. I’m just grateful for the support I got from family and friends and the investigating officer Sergeant Richard Hampson”.

In a statement, the Defence Forces said: “While the Defence Forces does not comment on individual cases, we are aware of the conviction of a former member of the Defence Forces chaplaincy service last Friday.

“When this allegation was initially reported to the Military Police, they conducted a preliminary investigation. An Garda Siochána were then notified by the relevant military authorities and the investigation was handed over to them.

“The Head Chaplain of the Defence Forces also informed the safeguarding officer for the Archdiocese of Dublin and the individual was immediately withdrawn from ministry as a Defence Forces chaplain by the Archbishop of Dublin.

“The Defence Forces commends the courage of the victim for reporting this incident and providing evidence in the case.

'Zero tolerance'

“The Defence Forces has a zero-tolerance approach to inappropriate behaviour, sexual misconduct and any form of criminal behaviour. The Defence Forces encourage any victim of such behaviour to report it immediately. All reports of sexual misconduct reported to the Defence Forces will be referred to An Garda Siochana.

“The Defence Forces continues to offer a range of supports and services available to the victim in this particular case as they require."

A spokesperson for the Dublin Diocese said: “As soon as the Diocese became aware of the allegation in May 2021, Fr Tyndall was withdrawn from his position of Army chaplain.

“In matters of this nature, the Church awaits the outcome of the criminal process before embarking on its own internal investigation and disciplinary processes. These will commence shortly.

“The Diocese did not pay Fr Tyndall’s legal costs arising from the recent trial and it is not known how much is involved."