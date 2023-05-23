Environmental groups 'hopeful' marine protection bill will be published within weeks

Legislation protecting Irish coastal areas is set to be published in the coming weeks, a coalition of environmental groups has said.

Fair Seas, which is comprised of a range of environmental groups, said following a meeting with Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan it is now "hopeful" the Marine Protected Areas Bill 2023 will come before the Dáil before the summer break.

The Fair Seas coalition, which is made up of groups such as the Irish Wildlife Trust, Birdwatch Ireland, Coastwatch, and Friends of the Irish Environment, has now launched a countrywide survey to gauge people's knowledge and understanding of marine life, environment, and biodiversity.

The marine bill aims to cement the country's ambition to protect 30% of its maritime area by the end of the decade. The EU's Marine Strategy Framework Directive legally compels member states to establish marine protected areas (MPAs).

However, the originally proposed bill was criticised by environmental groups earlier this year as "falling very short", with "weak and ambiguous language overall", as they addressed the Oireachtas climate committee.

The Oireachtas climate committee has published recommendations that Fair Seas said should be reflected in the bill when published.

Fair Seas last year released an influential report that found a mere 2% of Ireland's coast which is designated as marine protected area must increase 18-fold in order to restore and enhance endangered species such as sharks, puffins, and even blue whales.

The Fair Seas report said it was possible to increase the level to 36%, and that doing so would not only help restore biodiversity, but also act as vast carbon stores in the climate change crisis.

For its countrywide survey, Fair Seas pointed to a previous sample it conducted in October last year that showed 81% of people agreed with more legal protection for the ocean.

It said it was now asking people to answer online questions about the health of Ireland’s marine environment, how they use the seas, and what actions they believe the Government needed to take to manage this environment.

The 15-minute survey asks about topics such as how important the ocean is to people, and where people’s knowledge about the marine environment comes from.

It also asks if the marine environment has changed over the last decade, what they have done to protect the marine environment, the impact their lifestyle has on the marine environment, and how much time they spend by the sea.

The Ocean Literacy Survey will remain open until the end of the summer but an overview of initial results will be presented at the Fair Seas World Ocean Day Conference in Cork on Thursday, June 8, it said.

Fair Seas campaign manager Aoife O'Mahony said: "Our relationship with the ocean is a complex one and there is a growing awareness that understanding this relationship is essential if we’re to successfully protect and restore our seas.

"Similar surveys have been carried out in Scotland and Wales in recent years. This will provide us with a baseline of ocean literacy in Ireland and will be useful for international comparison as well as informing much needed protection of our valuable ocean wealth.”

The survey can be found here.