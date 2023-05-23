Blind students waiting years for textbooks

Blind and visually impaired children in Irish schools are waiting years for accessible books which is having long-term effects on their future careers, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

The committee heard that students who requested accessible versions of junior cycle textbooks did not receive them until they were in Transition Year in some cases when the books were no longer needed.

NCBI Chief Services Officer Aaron Mullaniff said access to learning materials in class is frequently cited by students as a “major cause of stress” throughout their education.

A lack of access to the curriculum is also resulting in vision-impaired or blind students being half as likely to complete a degree in science, technology, engineering, or maths.

To ensure that students could avail of accessible textbooks, NCBI developed Bookshare Ireland with over 1.1 million titles in a variety of accessible digital formats.

However, the committee heard that Bookshare Ireland does not receive recurring funding from the Department of Education.

Occupation

The committee also heard that a “frightening” 75% of people who are blind or vision impaired in Ireland are not working.

Mr Mullaniff said 90% of recruiters' websites in Ireland are inaccessible to blind or visually impaired people.

“If you do make it through higher and further education as a blind or vision impaired person, you still only have the same chances of getting a job as someone who has no qualification at all,” he said.

Meanwhile, the committee also heard that the majority of deaf or hard-of-hearing children leave school with the reading ability of an eight or nine-year-old.

Andrew Geary from Cork, whose son Calum is profoundly deaf, said regardless of how hard his son works in school, he will not have the same opportunities as his brother who is currently studying medicine, despite his father saying Calum has the same level of intellect.

Before Calum’s parents’ took a High Court action, Mr Geary said the only way a deaf signing child could access the curriculum was if a qualified interpreter or fluent signer took up the post as a special needs assistant.

Following the High Court case, Calum, who is in first year of secondary school at Bishopstown Community School, will now have the support of a fully qualified sign-language interpreter in the classroom.

Mr Geary said Calum is now “thriving” thanks to “real and full access” to the curriculum. However, the delay has come at a cost.

“He has lost out on a huge amount of learning,” he said, before adding: “No matter how hard he works, he’s not going to get 600 points in his leaving cert.”

Mr Geary said a deaf signing child is 10 times less likely to go to third level and four times less likely to be employed.

They are also three times more likely to suffer abuse.

Mr Geary said there is a “major need” for additional training for Interpreters, noting that just four to six new graduates are emerging from Trinity College Dublin each year which is “barely” replacing the outgoing Interpreters.

“Ireland has approximately 80 Interpreters from a Deaf Signing Population of 5,000. For an almost identical Deaf Signing Community in Finland there are at least 500,” he said.