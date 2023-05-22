'Significant disciplinary procedures initiated at school level' following attack on Navan teen 

Significant disciplinary procedures have been set in motion “at school level” following the unprovoked attack on a 14-year-old boy in Navan.

A video of the incident, which occurred last Monday, has been viewed millions of times on social media. The teenager was walking home from school on Monday when he was attacked by several boys.

A spokesman for the Louth Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) told the Irish Examiner on Monday: “Significant disciplinary procedures have been initiated at school level and we await the outcome of due process. LMETB can offer no further comment at this time.”

The LMETB is the patron body of the school attended by the injured teen.

In an earlier statement, the body said: “Guidance and counselling staff employed by LMETB are providing support and assistance on an ongoing basis.”

That statement added: “The patron has visited the housing estate where the incident occurred. For the avoidance of doubt the incident did not occur on school grounds but rather occurred on a green area in an adjacent housing estate.”

It comes after five teenagers were arrested and questioned on Friday about the attack, which gardaí are treating as a hate crime.

They were released without charge and a file will be referred in the first instance for consideration for admission to the Juvenile Diversion Programme in accordance with Part 4 of the Children Act, 2001.

The victim suffered serious facial injuries in the attack and was subsequently brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate and a family liaison officer was appointed to the family.