Three teenagers arrested in connection with Navan assault

Gardaí have a arrested a number of teenagers in connection with a serious assault on a teenager in Navan earlier this week.

Three youths were arrested this morning in relation to the incident and it is understood that further arrests are likely.

The unprovoked attack on the 14-year-old on Monday afternoon was filmed and shared widely on social media. As of this morning, it had been viewed more than 5m times. The victim suffered serious facial injuries in the attack and was subsequently brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment.

"Gardaí have today arrested three male juvenile teens in the Navan area for alleged offences under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1999," a garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

"All three are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda Stations in the Meath Region."

The spokesperson also said that a family liaison office is continuing to support the family at this time.

Victim keen to return to school

Meanwhile, Education Minister Norma Foley has confirmed that she has been in touch with the boy's school, and that he hopes to return school over the next few days.

She said that psychological services are currently working with the school "for whatever additional supports they might need."

"Judgments will be made with and in consultation obviously with the family in terms of and the length of the school day for the young person and any additional guidance and counseling supports that might be required," Ms Foley told RTÉ Radio's Morning Ireland.

"Basically it going to be on a step by step basis for whatever the needs of the young person might be, that they will be appropriately met by the school."

Minister for Education Norma Foley. File Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Earlier, the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCCC) said that it was disappointing that the video of an attack is still circulating online.

"Currently we're just not set up in terms of being able to compel social media companies to remove such content in a timely manner, and [when] we do have the online safety commissioner in place, they will have powers to do that, so that's really positive," said ISPCC head of policy and public affairs manager Fiona Jennings.

Ms Jennings said people often come across something online which shocks them "and in order perhaps to share their empathy or to empathise with those particular things they share them.

"But in fact, that's actually feeding the algorithm that promotes and amplifies this content, which in turn actually brings it to a wider audience," she told the same programme.

Asked about the video's continued circulation on social media, Ms Foley said it would be "very, very difficult for it to be removed when it has been forwarded on so many different times."

"We would want this removed, in an ideal circumstances, it should never, ever have been posted in the first place."

She said she and her colleagues were "very conscious of the need for it to be immediately withdrawn or taken down."

"I think everyone right across society, everybody must take ownership, a responsibility there for material of this nature. You know, we encourage that in our schools. This would not be done."

"But I think it's interesting to note that apparently the statistics show us that it was really forwarded by adults for a variety of different reasons," she added.

"I'm not casting aspersions on the motivation. It might well have been out of shock or whatever, but I think all of us in society need to take a second look at how we ourselves operate on social media platforms."

A garda spokesperson said they were aware of the video of the attack circulating on social media and asked people to refrain from sharing it out of respect for the victim.

"Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person with information on the assault to contact Navan Garda Station at 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station," the spokesperson said.