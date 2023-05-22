Calls for proper funding of Garda fraud unit

There have been calls to boost funding for the Garda Economic Crime Bureau after the Policing Authority strongly criticised the lack of investment in it.

Dr Joe McGrath, an expert on financial crime, said findings from the authority, following the December 2020 report of the Hamilton Review, highlighted the urgent need to properly fund the area.

In a recent report, the authority said the Hamilton Review was “unambiguous” in the need for greater resourcing of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB)

It said that lack of resourcing had for “some time” been an impediment to its work and that consideration should be given to a “substantial, sustained and ring-fenced increase” in resources.

It said the government accepted the recommendation in 2021 and that An Garda Síochána committed to providing a medium-term resourcing plan for the GNECB by June 2021.

“This resourcing plan is outstanding,” said the authority, “and there has been no increase in resources within the bureau in the intervening period."

The authority said that competitions held in the area have “in effect provided backfill positions only”.

The watchdog said an initial estimation of additional staff required had been carried out but had “not been approved” by the Garda Executive.

It said engagement with the organisation did not indicate “sufficient consideration” had been given to it.

The authority said economic crime investigations are “complex and resource intensive” and while there are encouraging examples of success “there is a growing number of cases that are at risk of not being adequately responded to without sufficient resourcing”.

Funding

Dr McGrath, assistant professor at the Sutherland School of Law in UCD, said Ireland has a long history of failing to adequately fund the detection and investigation of white-collar or financial crime.

“Regrettably, the Hamilton Report and the subsequent report of the Policing Authority both demonstrate that this has become a thread of continuity into the present day,” he said.

The author of ‘Corporate and White Collar Crime in Ireland’ said: “Detecting and investigating complex white-collar crimes can be potentially painstaking and require significant resources. The government needs to further increase funding for the GNECB if it wants people to trust that it has the power to regulate business effectively.

“Moreover, it must do so to reassure the corporate and financial services communities that these sectors are sufficiently regulated to protect them from the fraudulent actions of other market players, so that it can maintain Ireland’s reputation as an attractive place in which to do business.”

Asked to respond, Garda HQ said it does not comment on reports “by any third party” but said it does engage on an ongoing basis with the authority.

It said the organisation does not comment on or provide detailed information on the resourcing of specialist units “for operational reasons” but that resourcing is closely monitored to ensure the units can carry out their functions.

“An Garda Síochána is aware that the resourcing and development of many national bureau requires specialist expertise and capacity in order to meet investigative demands,” it said.