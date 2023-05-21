Woman, 21, dies after being struck by Garda patrol car in Donegal

A woman died after being struck by a Garda patrol car in Donegal in the early hours of this morning.
The pedestrian, 21, died at the scene of the collision in Ludden, Buncrana at approximately 3.15am.
No one else was injured.
Her body remains at the scene which remains closed for a technical examination.
Because gardaí were involved in the incident, it will now be referred to the Garda Siochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) for investigation.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.