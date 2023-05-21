Families of victims demand assurances about Valproate inquiry

Families affected by the Valproate scandal have written to the Department of Health demanding assurances around a proposed inquiry.

The prescribing to pregnant women of valproate, which is sold here as Epilim and used to treat epilepsy among other conditions, was the subject of a critical British inquiry during 2020.

However, details of a proposed Irish inquiry have yet to be presented to Cabinet.

OACS Ireland advocates for families whose children suffered life-changing disabilities known as fetal anti-convulsant syndrome following exposure to valproate while in the womb.

Among the concerns is whether the families will have input into the choice of chairperson and the panel of experts who will assist this person.

“Upon selection of chairperson and subsequent establishment of the inquiry, please confirm that OACS Ireland and families can meet the chair as soon as possible to outline our views as primary stakeholder to the Inquiry,” the letter, sent in recent days, said.

It also asked whether any changes have been made to proposed terms of reference, agreed between the Government and families in November of last year.

The Irish inquiry will be non-statutory meaning witnesses cannot be compelled to give evidence.

The letter asks: “What processes/arrangements have been put in place by your department to ensure the inquiry has access to all relevant and necessary documents/data from state bodies, Government departments and other stakeholders to the inquiry that come within its remit?”

A spokeswoman for the department said: “The proposed non-statutory inquiry into historical use of sodium valproate in women of child-bearing age in Ireland has not yet received Government permission to commence.

She added:

Once Government permission is received, an appropriate chair of the inquiry will be appointed.”

She confirmed the department has not yet had any communication with pharmaceutical company Sanofi about the proposed inquiry.

“The chair will formally invite participation from relevant individuals and organisations,”she said.

In the Dáil this week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told Independent TD Carol Nolan that preparation work continues.

“This work is now nearing completion and it is expected that the memo for Government will be brought forward within the coming month,” he said.

OACS Ireland spokeswoman Karen Keely welcomed this pledge, but said “many questions remain”.

Following changes put in place by the HSE, boxes of Epilim tablets now state on the outside: “Valproate can seriously harm an unborn baby when taken during pregnancy.”