Gardaí investigating serious assault on secondary school student in Navan

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a secondary school student which has been circulated on social media.

Gardaí confirmed that the male student suffered “serious facial injuries” in the attack, which appears to have been carried out by male students of the same school. The video shows a number of youths, at least four, punching and kicking the student, including while he is on the ground.

The assault occurred on a green area in a residential neighbourhood in the Navan area of Co. Meath last Monday as a large group of students were walking home. The attack appears to have been organised and a phone video capturing the victim and his initial assailant was being recorded before he was first punched in the face.

The attack on the male student, who had shoulder-length dyed pink hair, only ended when some other students came to his aid and told his assailants to stop.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí are investigating an assault which occurred in the Navan area of Co. Meath on Monday, 15 May 2023 at approximately 2.30pm. A male juvenile, later attended Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he received treatment for serious facial injuries.”

Gardaí have appealed to people not to share the online video.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of a video circulating on social media of this incident and out of respect for the victim in this case we would request that people refrain from sharing this video.” Gardaí are asking any person with information on the assault to contact Navan Garda Station at 046 9079930.

The statement did not say whether hate-related motivations formed part of the investigation.

The Louth Meath Education and Training Board, which is a patron of schools in the area, says it is aware of the incident. A spokesperson says the matter is currently under investigation by gardaí and the board can offer no further comment at this time.

Assault

Three of the victim's attackers are at least partially identifiable in the video. It shows the victim walking with a female student as a boy beside her appears to hit the victim in the face.

A boy positioned behind the victim then punched him twice in the face. As the victim turned around and tried to walk away a third male student approached and punched him twice, again in the face. As he fell to the ground, the first attacker punched and kicked him on the ground, with the third attacker joining in.

When the victim attempted to crawl away a fourth male student assaulted him and the third attacker again punched him. A couple of other students intervened and pushed some of the attackers away.

As part of their investigation gardaí will gather and analyse phone footage, identify witnesses and the attackers. At this stage they will interview them in the company of their parents or guardians.