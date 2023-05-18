Survey reveals lack of consistency in care across maternity units 

The first survey of how parents are treated when they lose a baby in pregnancy has revealed a lack of consistency in care across the 19 Irish maternity units.

Some 12%, or nearly one in eight of women and their partners, said they did not trust the staff who treated them, with 25.7% rating their experience as only fair or poor. In contrast, 62% said they were treated with respect and dignity, and 51.5% said they experienced very good care.

The National Maternity Bereavement Experience Survey, published by health watchdog Hiqa, found that 10% of bereaved parents were either not offered hospital support, or supports did not exist.

Respondents called for dedicated space for grieving parents, more consistent communication across maternity services, and additional support for physical or mental health, as well as for partners.

Among partners, one in five felt they were not involved in decisions. One man wrote:

I wasn’t allowed to be with my wife when she was told our baby had died. She was told this heart-breaking information alone.

Positive experiences, in general, included “caring and sensitive” staff, as well as “supportive” midwives and chaplaincy staff.

In all, 655 women and 232 partners participated in the survey, covering 2019 to 2021, including 80 connected to Cork and 58 to Limerick.

Over half, 52.9%, experienced a second-trimester miscarriage. Some 27.7% experienced a stillbirth, and 15.2% experienced the early neonatal death of their baby.

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster said: “The loss of a pregnancy or baby is a devastating time for women, their partners, and their loved ones.

“I wish to acknowledge the courage and generosity of the women and their partners who have completed this survey.

“This survey has highlighted to us that women and their partners want more information and someone to talk to about their concerns at every stage of their maternity bereavement journey.”

Marie Cregan from Féileacáin, the stillbirth and neonatal death association of Ireland, said: “Parents often leave the hospital/unit within days of losing their child and feel abandoned by the services.”

However, she welcomed the positive experiences.